WATCH: Gov. McMaster to be sworn in during inauguration

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Governor Henry McMaster is scheduled to be sworn in Wednesday at his inauguration. McMaster is on track to become the longest-serving governor in state history.

The 75-year-old Republican is being sworn in for his second full term at the 98th South Carolina Inaugural at the Statehouse. At the end of his second term, he’ll have served 10 years in the role.

He served as lieutenant governor under Nikki Haley and took over the role of governor in Jan. 2017 when she accepted an appointment from President Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to the United Nations.

Tuesday’s events kicked off at 9 a.m. with a prayer service. The inauguration is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. WIS will be live on air and online with coverage.

