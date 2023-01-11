Woods Memorial Bridge added to National Registry of Historic Places

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is one of the oldest in the state of South Carolina and now one of its most recognizable features has been added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

You may know it from Forrest Gump’s run, posing as a bridge over the Mississippi River, or you may just know it as the bridge that swings open. For Alisha Smith, it’s just the office.

The Woods Memorial Bridge first opened back in 1959 and is now one of the last of its kind. Carrying countless travelers as a piece of Hollywood history, it’s been a busy six decades, but the operator’s only been working this complicated board for six months.

“I was scared about that at first too, but you only use about six buttons,” Smith said.

She’s got a beautiful view of historic Beaufort, and now her office along with the rest of the swing bridge are recognized as part of it. Officially listed on the National Registry of Historic Places last week, this city staple now has extra protection.

“It was critically important from an economic and a tourism standpoint that we try to protect the integrity of the national landmark district,” Historic Beaufort Foundation Executive Director Cynthia Jenkins said.

Jenkins said keeping the Woods Memorial Bridge is to the benefit of Beaufort’s character. It’s functional too, letting boats through the area’s waterways after swinging open.

“Right now, we’re on the hour so we can open every hour. I had an opening at 1 o’clock. Weekends and holidays it’s by request,” Smith said.

Smith says the job is enjoyable, but she hasn’t quite gotten into the bridge’s exercise benefits like Forrest.

It is quite the stroll but the view once you get to the top isn’t just pretty, now it’s historic too.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.