Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day

A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.(London Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a swinging start to the new year at the London Zoo.

Born on New Year’s Day, an adorable baby sloth has aptly been named Nova, which means “new” in Latin.

The zookeepers said they won’t know the baby sloth’s sex until it’s confirmed by vets.

Nova is a two-toed sloth.

The sloth’s characteristic claws will grow up to four inches in length and will come in handy when the sloth is about a year old and ready to branch out on its own.

A zookeeper looking after Nova said baby sloths are very strong after they’re born. They immediately cling to their mother and stay holding on until they build the muscles they need to spend life slowly swinging from tree to tree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown...
Five people injured after crash on Hwy 204
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
The Justice Department reached a $31M settlement with City National Bank in the largest lending...
Bank to pay $31 million redlining settlement, DOJ’s largest ever
President Joe Biden responds to the report of a small number of classified documents found at...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library;’ AG appoints special counsel