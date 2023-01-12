Sky Cams
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office faces deputy shortage like many departments nationally

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Across Georgia, law enforcement agencies face a challenge getting and keeping officers.

Long-time law enforcement officers can remember when two or three deputies might share a patrol car on different shifts. Now, they have the equipment but nobody to run it.

Capt. Justin Wells spends as much time behind the wheel as he does behind a desk. The Candler County Sheriff’s Office has six vacancies for deputies. Capt. Wells said he, the bailiffs, the school resource officers, even the sheriff are picking up extra shifts to answer calls.

He said it’s a statewide problem for sheriff’s offices and police departments to get qualified applicants or folks willing to go to the academy to get trained.

Capt. Wells said one of the biggest factors is money.

“It’s competing with the private sector, competing with the state and federal government. There are drastic differences between agencies, sometimes with pay and benefits,” Capt. Wells said.

In the meantime, the department is adding new equipment - from first aid supplies to heavier armor for vests and firearms. Capt. Wells said they hope those tools help them attract deputies to serve and protect.

