SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s mayor told WTOC that Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear has died.

Goodyear represented the South Ward and served on the board of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Hodge said that Goodyear passed away Wednesday and that it was sudden.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

