Date set for jury selection in trial of suspect accused of deliberately driving through Rincon parade

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June will remain in jail now that a court hearing is being pushed back.

According to an indictment, Anthony Rodriguez drove through parade barricades and refused to stop driving when a police vehicle chased her. She is being held on 13 counts, including aggravated assault and harming a police dog.

Anthony RODRIGUEZ (Effingham County)

Jury selection is now set to begin on Jan. 25.

Rodriguez didn’t make an appearance in court Thursday, but attorneys told the judge they are ready to take the case to trial. The move comes after a judge denied Rodriguez bond in November saying she is still a risk to the community.

Attorneys say Rodriguez never intended to hurt anyone and that at the time of the incident, she was undergoing a change in her hormone levels and battling mental health issues.

In the weeks after the incident, Rincon’s police department said the incident could’ve ended as a mass casualty event had it not been for the quick action of officers. The officer credited with stopping the car had minor injuries.

Rincon Police say his K9 partner wasn’t harmed. Nobody else at the parade was injured.

Jury selection will take place at the Effingham County Courthouse with Judge Michael Muldrew presiding.

