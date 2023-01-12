End of an Era: Savannah Mall officially closing Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era.

Thursday, the Savannah mall will officially close its doors at the end of business hours.

Instead of looking at it as the end, Alderman Kurtis Pertee says the community should look at this as a new beginning.

At this point Alderman Purtee says that all options are still on the table about what could happen with the space.

The Savannah Mall has long been a staple on the south side of town. However, in more recent years, Alderman Kurtis Purtee says the south side seems forgotten and not as well connected, so he hopes the future of the Savannah Mall can bridge the gap.

“We all have Memories of what the southside used to be or what it was at one point in time but as things grow and change, we have to grow and change with it. Like I said, this is the very first time that the alderman has been at the table deciding what’s going to happen over there and I think this is going to benefit us all,” Alderman Purtee said.

Even though the mall is privately owned, the new owners have been working closely with the city, and specifically Alderman Purtee, to decide what the building should be turned into.

They have plans to soon get the community together to discuss ideas and that anything is an option at this point. But for today, it’s the last day to walk into Savannah Mall, although the outside stores of Target, Bass Pro and Dillards will all stay open.

