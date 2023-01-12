Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

End of an Era: Savannah Mall officially closing Thursday

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the end of an era.

Thursday, the Savannah mall will officially close its doors at the end of business hours.

Instead of looking at it as the end, Alderman Kurtis Pertee says the community should look at this as a new beginning.

At this point Alderman Purtee says that all options are still on the table about what could happen with the space.

The Savannah Mall has long been a staple on the south side of town. However, in more recent years, Alderman Kurtis Purtee says the south side seems forgotten and not as well connected, so he hopes the future of the Savannah Mall can bridge the gap.

“We all have Memories of what the southside used to be or what it was at one point in time but as things grow and change, we have to grow and change with it. Like I said, this is the very first time that the alderman has been at the table deciding what’s going to happen over there and I think this is going to benefit us all,” Alderman Purtee said.

Even though the mall is privately owned, the new owners have been working closely with the city, and specifically Alderman Purtee, to decide what the building should be turned into.

They have plans to soon get the community together to discuss ideas and that anything is an option at this point. But for today, it’s the last day to walk into Savannah Mall, although the outside stores of Target, Bass Pro and Dillards will all stay open.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown...
Five people injured after crash on Hwy 204
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market

Latest News

Savannah, Ga.
Savannah City Council to discuss affordable housing
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room’, Effingham parents file Civil Rights...
‘There was a noose hanging in the football locker room:’ Effingham parents file Civil Rights lawsuit against the district
One man injured in shooting on Ogeechee Road
SCCPSS school board still discussing transportation issues