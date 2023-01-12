Gov. Kemp sworn in to second term

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Brian Kemp was sworn in for a second term as Georgia governor on Thursday.

In a speech marking the start of Gov. Kemp’s second term, it was the resilience of Georgians during his first term that took center stage.

“We could not have anticipated the historic challenges and the tremendous headwinds the Peach State would face during my first term in office. But thanks to the character of our people, and the determination of public servants and local heroes in every corner of our state, I believe now more than ever Georgia’s best days are ahead of us,” Gov. Kemp said.

Among his first priorities, Gov. Kemp said he’ll release his administration’s 2023 budget proposals.

“My budget recommendations will propose a $2,000 pay raise for all state employees including state law enforcement, teachers, Pre-K teachers, and certified K-12 personnel,” he said.

The governor also promised tax rebates for property owners.

“First, we will once again return $1 billion of your income tax in the regards of a refund to our taxpayers this year. Second, we will allocate $1.1 billion for a one-time homeowner property tax relief grant to help you with rising local, property tax bills,” Gov. Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp highlighted several electric mobility projects announced during his first term, including the Hyundai plant coming to Bryan County.

“The electric mobility industry will be responsible for 35 projects Georgia, to the tune of $23 billion of investment and 28,000 new jobs,” Gov. Kemp said.

The inauguration followed a closely-watched race with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and comes just over two years after he and other state officials faced pressure from Donald Trump following the 2020 election.

“My family and I have taken our fair share of arrows,” Gov. Kemp said.

Other state officials including the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General were sworn in during the ceremony as well.

