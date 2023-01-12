‘I feel like the whole system has failed:’ Family of Bulloch Co. man killed in officer-involved shooting mourn loss

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Family members are speaking out about a Bulloch County man who was shot and killed by deputies during a domestic dispute call Saturday.

They say Jules Lee was not the abuser that sheriff’s reports claim.

Family members of Jules Lee say he’s the true victim in this tragedy they say could have been avoided.

“My brother had a good heart,” said his sister, Sonya Ramsey.

Crystal Roberts says her son was the caregiver for his homebound father, not an abuser.

“Jules has taken care of him for 12 years, picking him up, putting him in the chair, helping him to the transport,” said Roberts.

According to the GBI, Lee’s father called 911 Saturday that his son was assaulting him. Sheriff’s deputies who went there reported Lee fought with them and shot at them before they shot and killed him.

Both family members say they sought mental health treatment for Lee, but felt he needed more.

“We did everything we could. I feel like the whole system has failed. I’ll say that.”

