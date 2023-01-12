Sky Cams
Man accused of putting explosive in ex-wife’s car released on bond

Barry Wright
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged with setting off an explosive device he put in his ex-wife’s car in 2019 is out on bond.

Barry Wright was released on a $50,000 bond.

He’s on house arrest in Metter until the trial and is being monitored by GPS.

He’s also banned from Chatham County except for court hearings and attorney meetings.

There’s another motion hearing scheduled for Feb. 2.

