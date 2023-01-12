Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

NASA finds Earth-sized planet found in habitable zone

NASA discovers a planet system with an Earth-sized exoplanet that could hold the potential for life. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over Mars!

NASA is touting a new discovery that is potentially habitable for life.

The space agency is calling the exoplanet TOI 700 e.

A NASA mission spotted the Earth-sized planet about 100 light years away.

A habitable zone is an area that is just the right distance from a star where water can exist on a planet’s surface and the conditions are neither too hot nor too cold for life.

According to scientists, the potential for water also suggests the potential for life on that planet.

Researchers say this system is one of the few with multiple, small, habitable-zone planets that they have confirmed exist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown...
Five people injured after crash on Hwy 204
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks about the inflation fight in Stockholm, Sweden, on...
US inflation eased again to 6.5% over the past 12 months
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Russian forces press deadly assault for breakthrough in east