People take in sights of the Savannah Mall for the last time

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall will close its doors to the public for the last time on Thursday evening.

For some, saying goodbye to this mall is not easy.

Several people made it a point to stop by Thursday to take some pictures and relish in the memory of what was once a very happening place.

“I’m trying to fight back tears because I literally grew up here,” mall visitor Katina Madison said.

Madison and her daughter, Harmony, made the hour and a half drive from Jesup to take it all in for the last time, even though for Harmony this was more like her “first time.”

“When she was a baby, we brought her over. It was kind of like a tradition just to ride the carousel, but of course she doesn’t remember now,” Madison said.

Madison said she used to come to the mall, not just to shop, but to hangout. She says there’s still a picture in her mind of why she loved coming here so much.

“The beauty, the charm, the people, the atmosphere. It was always festive and fun,” she said.

Now, it’s quite the opposite. The gates have been pulled down and it’s eerily quiet.

“Nothing I can do, you know. Just roll on with it,” Katma Defense Martial Arts Studio owner George Freeman said.

Freeman said his studio was in the mall for a little more than three years and having a space to teach his craft was exciting.

“It was good having a good space where I could actually attract people. We did have traffic with people coming by,” Freeman said.

He says he moved all his equipment to his garage a few days ago and Thursday, he had just one more thing to let go of.

“It’s a relief because of all that was going on. It’s just done with. It was great being here, I benefitted from being in this location and I hope that they do something worthwhile for the community with this location,” Freeman said.

The new owners of the mall have been working with the city to decide what’s next for this building. All of that is still up in the air and we will continue to follow up in the days ahead.

It’s important to note that the outside stores - Target, Dillard’s and Bass Pro Shops - will stay open.

