Prosecutors say soccer complex murder suspect violated house arrest conditions

Mario Wallace
Mario Wallace(Chatham County Jail)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged with murder in connection to a shooting at a Savannah youth sports complex has been on house arrest for more than a year.

But state prosecutors say he violated his bond conditions last spring after he was spotted at another murder scene.

On the night of Oct. 12 in 2021, hundreds of people attending youth football and soccer games heard gunshots and took cover at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah.

In the parking lot, police found a football parent with gunshot wounds. 27-year-old Rajah Young died at the hospital.

At the scene, police arrested Mario Deshaun Wallace on malice murder charges. After he spent a month and half in jail, court records show Wallace posted bond and went home on house arrest.

His bond conditions required him to stay at home except for work, medical appointments, court appearances and attorney visits.

But less than six months later, prosecutors say he violated the order when he was spotted at another murder scene.

On the night on May 8, police say a driver shot two pedestrians at Broughton and Bull Streets in downtown Savannah. One of them died.

Prosecutors say Wallace was seen on video in the passenger seat of the murder suspect’s vehicle.

Wallace is not a suspect in the May 8 murder case, another man has been charged. But prosecutors say his presence at the scene is a violation of the bond order.

As of Jan. 11, 2022, Wallace remained out of jail on bond. A motion hearing about the matter has been continued until February.

But Wallace is expected to appear in court Friday for a trial docket call.

WTOC will keep you updated.

