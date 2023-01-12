Rain moves in tonight, cooler tomorrow!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday starts out dry with temperatures mainly in the 50s at daybreak and afternoon highs in the mid 70s away from the coast.

We are MUCH warmer this morning with temperatures in the 50s! pic.twitter.com/t924yEI7P4 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 12, 2023

High pressure moves out of the area during the day as our next rainmaker moves in from the west. Our chance of showers increases after sunset into the overnight hours.

Plan on damp roads Friday morning as a front moves through with tempeatures in the upper 40s at daybreak. Cooler air moves in with the showers on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cooler air moves in again for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 30s, freezing for inland communities. Highs will only make it in the low to mid 50s. and highs in the low to mid 50s. Inland areas will get close to freezing for a few hours both mornings. This enitre weekend looks dry with highs once again in the 50s on Sunday.

For those that have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off, temperatures start out in the mid 30s with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. 70s return on Tuesday as warmer weather settles in, along with a slight chance of rain.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

