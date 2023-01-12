Savannah City Council to discuss affordable housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Affordable housing continues to be a major concern in the Hostess City, but a new plan is in the works.

Savannah City council meets Thursday for the first time in 2023.

It’s new year, same major priority for Savannah City Council as one of the big agenda items on Thursday’s meeting will look to bring affordable housing to District 1.

Council will vote whether or not to move 19 vacant lots in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood into the Savannah Land Bank. This would allow a non-profit that plans to fund this development project to get to work quickly.

Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, who’s the elected councilmember for that district, says as the area’s population grows the city has been looking for revitalization opportunities and this should be a perfect fit.

“Of the 19 properties, more than 51 percent will be in the affordable category and of course we need to make it make sense, but all of this entire project is to improve this community, to uplift this community,” Alderwoman Lanier said.

Alderwoman Lanier says while affordable housing will be a central goal of this project, the development would have other benefits too, like traffic calming and improved sanitation.

