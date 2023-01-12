Savannah city council votes on affordable housing in Cuyler-Brownsville historic district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cuyler-Brownville district is one of Savannah’s oldest historically African-American communities.

Patricia Hartwell lived here in the 1960′s and recently moved back.

She says it’s seen better days.

“All the houses, everything was real good. After I came back everything has gone down.”

The Galvan Foundation hopes to improve that. Their more than $6 million affordable housing plan will be broken up in two parts. First $1 million will go towards a Cuyler-Brownsville Housing Initiative that will offer home repairs and several financial assistance opportunities.

Next, $5 million will go towards purchasing 19 vacant lots.

Hartswell says it’s vital these houses come with a reasonable price tag.

“It should be affordable where they can pay for it rather than push them out rather then they have to go somewhere else. Rental property is high, housing is high, everything is high but they need to make sure people can actually pay the rent.”

Galvan Vice President Dan Kent says it will be mixed family housing and they will accept section eight vouchers.

“We chose Cuyler-Brownsville because it’s a historically diverse mixed income neighborhood. It’s walkable, a short walk to downtown Savannah. It’s a neighborhood that clearly deserves more development.”

While they are purchasing 19 lots, Kent says there could be more than 19 homes that come out this project.

“We’re in the process of working with the City of Savannah to figure out what’s allowed on this parcel and we’ll look to do a combination of single-family homes and more rental apartment opportunities.”

District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier representing the community says she’s happy about the partnership and neighbors tell her that community, no stranger to gun violence, needs even more improvements

“They’re crying out about crime, asking of lights and camera.”

Today, city council voted to sell those 19 city owner lots to the Land Bank Authority and the Galvan Foundation will then by the lots from the bank authority so they can get the ball rolling on this project.

They hope to start renovating homes as early as March of this year.

