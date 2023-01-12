Suspect arrested for deadly June 2021 shooting in Long Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the shooting death of Jessica Gerling in a mobile home park in Long County on the evening of June 28, 2021.

According to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles, agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies from the Long County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Kraft, 41 at his home in Hinesville.

Kraft is charged in the shooting death of Gerling who was found fatally shot at the Country Manor mobile home park on Tibet Road.

Kraft has made a first appearance before a magistrate in Long County and was denied bond.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

