Tybee’s MLK celebration event to take place at Tybee Post Theater

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is just two days away from its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Every year organizers bring something new to the table when it comes to celebrating Dr. King’s birthday. Perhaps one of the biggest changes this year is that there won’t be a parade down Butler Avenue.

Instead, that parade will be marching in place at the Tybee Post Theater.

The Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization says the theater will be packed with people on Saturday celebrating Dr. King’s 94th birthday and his work on racial equality and ending racial segregation. This is something Tybee has also made major progress with since 2020 when the city council passed the race equity resolution.

Organizers invite people of all ages to come out for the celebration. Organizers say it’ll be an evening full of song, dance and inspiring guest speakers to honor Dr. King’s legacy and Tybee MLK’s 10th anniversary.

“Because this is our 10th anniversary, we wanted to do something new and different, so our parade in place and our program will be right here at the Tybee Post Theater,” Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization Director of Community Engagement, Pat Leiby said.

“We’ve had growing pains to get here, and we have to celebrate those growing pains because there is no progress without struggle. So come out and enjoy,” Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder, Julia Pearce said.

The parade in place starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the program inside the theater will be at 3 p.m.. If you’re coming to the event from somewhere off the island, remember to give yourself some extra time because of the construction on Highway 80.

