WATCH: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(Megan Varner | AP)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp will be sworn in for his second term as Georgia’s governor during a ceremony scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Atlanta News First is bringing you live coverage of the inauguration:

Gov. Brian Kemp gives first speech since being sworn in for second term as Georgia’s governor:

Gov. Kemp won his bid for re-election in November of 2022, defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams, who conceded the nation’s most watched governor’s race.

Throughout his campaign, the governor offered a minimalist second-term agenda: income tax and property tax rebates, criminal justice measures and a focus on education.

