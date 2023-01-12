WATCH: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp will be sworn in for his second term as Georgia’s governor during a ceremony scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Atlanta News First is bringing you live coverage of the inauguration:
Gov. Brian Kemp gives first speech since being sworn in for second term as Georgia’s governor:
Gov. Kemp won his bid for re-election in November of 2022, defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams, who conceded the nation’s most watched governor’s race.
Throughout his campaign, the governor offered a minimalist second-term agenda: income tax and property tax rebates, criminal justice measures and a focus on education.
