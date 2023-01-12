Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Worker rescued after being trapped in trench for more than 8 hours

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours. (Source: WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) – A man was rescued in Allentown, Pennsylvania after he became trapped in a trench collapse for more than eight hours.

Officials say two men were working when the trench collapsed around 2 p.m. Wednesday. One worker made it out, but the other became trapped in dirt up to his neck.

Crews worked for hours to free the man, and he was finally pulled to safety at 10:18 p.m.

It’s unclear if he suffered any injuries, but officials said he was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital to be evaluated.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown...
Five people injured after crash on Hwy 204
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Financial strategies to help combat high inflation
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San...
Bauer released by Los Angeles Dodgers after suspension cut
Stock photo of solar panels
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
Mario Wallace
Prosecutors say soccer complex murder suspect violated house arrest conditions