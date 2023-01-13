Drying out, much cooler air moving in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and storms have moved offshore and our drier pattern will settle in.

With the cold front moving through early this morning, temperatures won't climb much today! pic.twitter.com/lFwR4DWFh5 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 13, 2023

Some roads may still be damp during the morning commute, but will dry out through the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for inland areas and lower 50s closer to Savannah at daybreak. The wind will be noticeable with a sustained westerly breeze of a5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon along with higher gusts. Temperatures quickly cool into the 40s after sunset!

Cooler air continues to settle in for the weekend.. Saturday morning lows will be in the mid 30s, freezing for inland communities. Highs will only make it in the low 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Inland areas will get close to freezing for a few hours both mornings.

For those that have Martin Luther King Jr. Day off, temperatures start out in the low to mid 30s with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. 70s return on Tuesday as warmer weather settles in through the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

