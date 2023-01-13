Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 01-13-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front is off the coast, but now what’s up with these clouds, well an area of low pressure has developed along the front off the North Carolina coast and is amping up our cloud coverage this afternoon with the potential for some showers later this afternoon evening particularly the Lowcountry and along the Savannah River. Shower activity will begin to taper off and shift offshore after midnight. If you just happen to outside around midnight, you may get some snowflakes. This is not an “event” just a “is that?” moment.

Daybreak Saturday we drop to about freezing with mostly sunny skies mid morning throughout the rest day and highs in the low 50s. We’ll have northwest winds 10-15mph all day, so we’ll have a wind chill pretty much all day except for about four hours in the afternoon when we hit 50°.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll have a hard freeze, so go ahead and drip the pipes, protect the pets and plants, and practice safe heating. We’ll wake up to widespread mid to upper 20s and freezing at the beaches. The winds won’t be as brisk we’ll have highs in the middle 50s with sunshine.

Monday/Martin Luther King Jr Day will start with more just below freezing temperatures but warm a little faster with mostly sunny skies. The Savannah parade begins at 10am, and expect a temperature of 47°. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s that is a normal for this time of year.

A large low pressure system is expected to move over the Great Lakes on Tuesday. An associated warm front will approach the Coastal Empire and Low Country on Tuesday; cloud cover should begin to increase across the region Monday night and will continue through Tuesday. On Tuesday, some scattered showers could develop for the most part east of I-95.

A little unsettled weather could continue through midweek ahead of another front and temperatures will rise each day next week well into the 70s on Wednesday adn Thursday.

MARINE: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. Saturday...NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft. Sunday...N winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 2-3 ft. Monday...W winds 5 kt, seas 2 ft.

~JErtle

