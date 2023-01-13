Georgia Southern to research tactical fitness to avoid injuries in soldiers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers across the Army could soon be learning tips to avoid injury and stay healthy to stay “in the fight” thanks in part to Georgia Southern.

The university will have an even bigger role in research into combat related injuries and ways to keep soldiers healthy.

One faculty member said this not only helps show soldiers how to “work smarter, not harder” but also help the Army conserve one of its biggest resources - its soldiers.

The university will broaden its research into tactical fitness through $5.6 million in federal funding. It started back in 2016, working with local Third Infantry soldiers to study common work-related injuries and technique changes to prevent them.

It’s part of the Army’s Research Institute for Environmental Medicine as a way to reduce soldier injuries and possibly prolong health careers.

“What started as a small program at Fort Stewart is now an Army program. And we’re tickled to be at this level and this will help accelerate more growth in this area,” said Dr. Chris Curtis, the Vice Provost for Research.

They examine how a soldier’s movement in certain tasks and the muscle or skeletal injuries that occur. The university also conducts similar research with police and firefighters as well.

He says this project also helps put Southern on a platform with some prestigious research schools.

