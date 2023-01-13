Georgia Southern University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with kick-off celebration

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University helped kick off our region’s remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The faculty, staff, students, and the community gathered today to reflect on how Dr. King changed our country and our culture. They also looked ahead to the future.

Groups from both campuses collaborated to host the kick off celebration. They heard from Dr. Georje Lewis, a former Georgia Southern Vice President who’s now president of Atlanta Metropolitan State College.

He talked about the contributions of Dr. King, but also the non-violent methods he used to bring different cultures together. He says King Day celebrations take on a crucial meaning on university campuses because it helps give students a perspective on what civil rights leaders accomplished.

“There’s still work for us to do. But it’s important for us to recognize the work that was done. And it inspires us to work through our challenges right now,” said Dr. Lewis.

Lewis spoke this morning on the Statesboro campus and midday in Savannah.

Traditionally, Southern has hosted their observances after the official holiday. This year, they moved to kick off the weekend.

They’ll take students to Atlanta tomorrow to see many of the civil rights landmarks and the university will be part of MLK parades in Statesboro and Savannah on Monday.

