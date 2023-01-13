Sky Cams
Gov. Kemp confirms two deaths as a result of severe weather in north Georgia

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State leaders are pledging to support our communities.

Gov. Brian Kemp has confirmed two deaths in Thursday night’s storm.

During a news conference Friday morning, Kemp confirmed a Georgia Department of Transportation employee and one child died.

The child died in a neighborhood just off State Route 36. The Butts County Sheriff says the family was only a quarter mile away from their house when the tree came down on the car.

Gov. Kemp said, “I’d like to just ask all Georgians to keep those that have experienced loss in their thoughts and prayers, but also continue to pray for all of our first responders. We’ve got a lot of state workers out there in dangerous situations.”

He took a helicopter tour of the damage while crews on the ground worked to clean up.

