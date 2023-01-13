Leilani Simon’s lawyers file motion asking Superior Court to review DFCS cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The lawyers of Leilani Simon, Quinton Simon’s mother, have filed a new motion in Superior Court this week.

They are asking a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three children, two of their fathers, and Billie Jo Howell - her mother.

The motion asks the judge to review whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial.

Leilani was indicted on felony charges last month by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

Simon is expected in court again for a motion hearing on January 25th.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.