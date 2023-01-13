Sky Cams
Leilani Simon’s lawyers file motion asking Superior Court to review DFCS cases

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon(Chatham County Detention Center via WTOC via Gray Media Group)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The lawyers of Leilani Simon, Quinton Simon’s mother, have filed a new motion in Superior Court this week.

They are asking a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three children, two of their fathers, and Billie Jo Howell - her mother.

The motion asks the judge to review whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial.

Leilani was indicted on felony charges last month by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

Simon is expected in court again for a motion hearing on January 25th.

