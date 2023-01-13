Leilani Simon’s lawyers file motion asking Superior Court to review DFCS cases
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The lawyers of Leilani Simon, Quinton Simon’s mother, have filed a new motion in Superior Court this week.
They are asking a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three children, two of their fathers, and Billie Jo Howell - her mother.
The motion asks the judge to review whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial.
Leilani was indicted on felony charges last month by a Chatham County grand jury.
She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.
Simon is expected in court again for a motion hearing on January 25th.
