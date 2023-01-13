Liberty Co. kicks off weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marks the start of a weekend full of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the time he spent in Liberty County.

It all leads up to the big parade that steps off from the Bradwell Institute on Monday.

This year’s theme is “Reconciling Our Differences As We Unite and Renew The Dream.” Photos show how well-attended the weekend’s events in Liberty County are.

The county, having an important connection to Dr. King.

“Most people would say that Dr. King used this as a place of relaxation and recreation. He used to come to the Dorchester Center that we have here in Liberty County to do a lot of planning for his marches, he’d do that here in Liberty County,” said Dr. Alvin Jackson, President of Hinesville MLK Observance Association.

The weekend kicks off with a dramatic presentation by Love-it Productions Friday night. Then Saturday, they’ll host their annual leadership breakfast at 8:30 a.m, followed by a demonstration and event for kids and teens at 6 p.m.

Sunday will be Dr. King’s Commemorative Service, followed by the parade on Monday. Jackson says so far – they have more than 60 entries.

