Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.(Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list.

According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

The sheriff’s office said it’s pure coincidence that they listed the 44-year-old as wanted on Friday the 13th.

Myers happens to have the same name as the movie character from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

The sheriff’s office said his last known address is on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street in Savannah.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with further information on the wanted man to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate

Latest News

THE News at 6
Walthourville swears in new chief of police
No injuries reported after home explosion in Bryan County
No injuries reported after home explosion in Bryan County
THE News at 6
Tybee Island residents will see increase on water/sewer bills
THE News at 6
Georgia Southern to research tactical fitness to avoid injuries in soldiers
Alfred Frazier
Suspect arrested for shooting on Ogeechee Road