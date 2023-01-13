Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said a man named Michael Myers is on its wanted list.

According to the sheriff’s office, Myers is wanted for a probation violation, and it is asking the public for assistance in locating him.

The sheriff’s office said it’s pure coincidence that they listed the 44-year-old as wanted on Friday the 13th.

Myers happens to have the same name as the movie character from the “Halloween” movie franchise.

The sheriff’s office said his last known address is on the 10600 block of Abercorn Street in Savannah.

The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with further information on the wanted man to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.