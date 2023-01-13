MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning.

It will start at the intersection of East Broad Street and Liberty Street. It will end on West Anderson Street.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday.

WTOC will broadcast the parade on TV and live stream the parade at WTOC.com, the WTOC news and weather apps, and WTOC+.

