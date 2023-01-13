Rep. Buddy Carter asks high school students to enter Congressional Arts Competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Representative Buddy Carter is calling high school artists to strut their stuff.

He’s encouraging them to enter the Congressional Arts Competition - a nation-wide contest sponsored by members of the House of Representatives.

They accept paintings, drawings, photography and more.

Rep. Carter says this is a great opportunity for young artists to showcase their work.

“Students who are who are interested in art and to submit a piece. The winner will be hung here at the Capitol for a year. Second place finisher will be held, hung up here in our office. And the third place finisher will be in our district offices in Savannah. So great opportunity for those who are artistically inclined to get their products out,” said Rep. Carter.

Friday, January 13th is the last day to enter the competition. To enter, click here.

