Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business

Latest News

Rep. Carl Gilliard
Rep. Gilliard sworn in as new chair of Georgia Legislative Black Caucus
Gov. Kemp sworn in to second term
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at The Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough,...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sworn in for second term
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis