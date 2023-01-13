Rep. Gilliard sworn in as new chair of Georgia Legislative Black Caucus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard stepping into a new role Friday.

He will now serve as the chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

The branch is the largest in the nation, working to protect people of color and disadvantaged citizens.

Rep. Gilliard said while the role out of their priorities will happen later this month, some of the main focus will be creating key legislation for black farmers, as well as they’ll focus on credit deserts, and violence.

He said it will only work if everyone comes to the table.

“And then we have some permanent issues right now coming out of COVID that we’ve got to deal with and in order to deal with that, we’ve got to be able to sit to the table,” Rep. Gilliard said.

Rep. Gilliard will also have the honor of being one of the grand marshals for the Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

