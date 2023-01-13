Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rep. Gilliard sworn in as new chair of Georgia Legislative Black Caucus

Rep. Carl Gilliard
Rep. Carl Gilliard(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard stepping into a new role Friday.

He will now serve as the chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus.

The branch is the largest in the nation, working to protect people of color and disadvantaged citizens.

Rep. Gilliard said while the role out of their priorities will happen later this month, some of the main focus will be creating key legislation for black farmers, as well as they’ll focus on credit deserts, and violence.

He said it will only work if everyone comes to the table.

“And then we have some permanent issues right now coming out of COVID that we’ve got to deal with and in order to deal with that, we’ve got to be able to sit to the table,” Rep. Gilliard said.

Rep. Gilliard will also have the honor of being one of the grand marshals for the Savannah Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business

Latest News

Tybee Island residents will see increase on water/sewer bills
Suspect arrested for shooting on Ogeechee Road
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
First female chief takes charge of Tybee Island Police Department