Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah private schools said they are investigating after claims of Benedictine students using racial slurs.

A basketball coach for Savannah Christian said on Twitter it happened after a game this week at Savannah Country Day. The Benedictine students were not playing that night, but bystanders said they just showed up.

The coach’s tweets, that are now deleted, accused a group of 40 Benedictine students of barking and calling players the “n” word. He also tweeted they spit and cursed at coaches and tried to jump their team.

We reached out to both schools.

Savannah Christian Preparatory School’s Head of School Jeff Plunk said:

“Sadly, in the world in which we live today, we must take matters of this type very seriously. At Savannah Christian Preparatory School, the safety and security of our students and our community is of the utmost importance. We are working with the appropriate authorities to support the ongoing investigation into this matter, and we are partnering with them to ensure situations of this type do not occur in the future.”

Benedictine Military School Principal Dr. Jacob Horne said:

“The administration is aware of an afterschool incident which transpired earlier this week. We are conducting a full investigation and will respond in a way that is consistent with Benedictine Military School’s mission.”

WTOC followed up with Benedictine to ask about disciplinary action. They say they are not allowed to discuss student information.

