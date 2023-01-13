Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing.

Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out today that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall.

He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue doing business in the mall.

He, along with the City of Savannah, and owners are working together to determine what the future holds for the property.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
Stillwater Drive
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Bulloch Co.
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that has completely shutdown...
Five people injured after crash on Hwy 204

Latest News

GDOT holds public information open house to discuss reconstruction of Darien Bridge
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for a second time
THE News at 6
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
THE News at 6
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for a second time