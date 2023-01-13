Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing.

Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out today that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall.

He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue doing business in the mall.

He, along with the City of Savannah, and owners are working together to determine what the future holds for the property.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.