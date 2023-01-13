Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tybee Island residents will see increase on water/sewer bills

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, residents on Tybee Island might notice an increase on their water/sewer bills.

The city put in a four percent rate increase this month.

Every year, over the past few years, Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said they’ve increased the rate in small increments so that they can stay on top of necessary maintenance of things like water pipes and lines.

Gillen said what peoples’ bills will look like next month is dependent on their usage. Some people might notice an increase while others may not.

Every year, Gillen said the city spends nearly $3 million just to keep the existing water and sewer lines up to par. In the case of an emergency, like we saw in July when a manhole collapsed, Gillen said it’s imperative that the city is ready to pay for the repairs.

Just under a year ago, the city implemented a new water rate structure and Gillen said this latest rate increase goes right along with it.

“We’re being very aggressive in our water and sewer infrastructure replacement program. In our CIP (capital investment plan) and our five-year plan we’re spending about $2 million to $2.5 million a year in water and sewer main replacement. That is more than we’ve ever done, so we’re looking at keeping up with the purchasing power of that over time,” Gillen said.

Gillen said residents should expect an increase like this next year as well. If anyone has any questions about their bill when they get it next month, he said they can give the city a call.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
The House of Prayer Church in Hinesville, Ga.
FBI raided Hinesville church over possible VA fraud, according to court documents
Quail Run Lodge
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business

Latest News

Rep. Carl Gilliard
Rep. Gilliard sworn in as new chair of Georgia Legislative Black Caucus
Suspect arrested for shooting on Ogeechee Road
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
First female chief takes charge of Tybee Island Police Department