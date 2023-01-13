Sky Cams
UGA hockey team once again makes trip to children’s hospital in Savannah

By Sam Bauman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the UGA Ice Dawgs favorite stops in Savannah each year: the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.

Last year, due to COVID, they had to cut their visit short and stay outside.

On Friday, they were able to come back inside and meet some of their youngest and toughest fans face-to-face.

A stop, that in reality, may mean more to the players than the kids.

