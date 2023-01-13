Walthourville swears in new chief of police

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has named Interim Police Chief Chris Reed as the new Chief of Police, and Reed says his priority is the department’s relationship with the community.

Reed, receiving his official pin from his wife, as he assumed his position as chief this week.

“It feels great to have interim off the front of ‘chief,’” said Chief Chris Reed.

He’s a military veteran with 18 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently working for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office before moving to Walthourville Police Department.

“I know that I can do the job, and this is something I had been groomed for. Initially, my aspirations and goals was just to be the chief of detectives at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. Sometimes God moves you for different things. I think he moved me and placed me here in Walthourville for this job.”

Reed says the department’s position in the community will always remain top of mind.

“In today’s time, the way that people look at policing, we want to be as transparent as possible with the public. We want the public to understand the police are not here to harm you, we’re here to help and to support you. We serve the public and that’s what this department does.”

Serving the public – something Reed says he’ll continue to do in his new role.

