Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county.

The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and safety.

There was only one student physically present, with some on Zoom. That’s because many of them didn’t have transportation to get to the meeting.

“I don’t know that they could’ve illustrated their point more effectively at the meeting than by not being able to get to the very meeting where they talk about those things,” said Faye Dimassimo, CEO and Executive Director of Chatham Area Transit.

Teachers and school district staff represented their students sharing the challenges they have in getting to and from school each day.

“Is there any consideration specifically to placing more bus stops in close proximity to the school so they don’t have to cross a major thoroughfare?” questioned James May, assistant chief operations officer for SCCPSS.

“My current high school juniors would prefer to take action now...to see action now.” said Amanda Fanelli, a SCCPSS teacher.

CAT has taken some action in the past year. Most recently, expanding in Cloverdale and Carver Village.

Before that, they added several stops in Garden City.

“The progress that we’ve made in the past couple of months to expand our service coverage is more than we’ve had in the past 30 years of CAT,” said Clinton Edminster, a Chatham Area Transit board member.

Chatham Area Transit is also in talks with Port Wentworth. They are hoping to have service in place by fall at the latest.

CAT’s CEO said hearing these concerns and direct questions from young people was powerful.

“The notion that they’re that interested...that is something. That’s how we change communities and build better communities,” said Dimassimo.

Board members agreed they have a responsibility to address these issues.

“People don’t ride the bus because they want to. They do it because they have to and we owe it to them to give them the best service possible.”

Chatham Area Transit is working on two big items right now including their master plan and a micro-transit program.

The program will consist of smaller buses that will run in a specific zone on demand. It will be like a call-a-ride service. A driver will take them where they want to go in that zone or on the fixed route.

You can keep up with updates on the plan’s timeline by signing up on this website.

