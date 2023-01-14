Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

LIVE BLOG: Thousands of fans brave the cold for National Championship parade in Athens

Bulldogs fans celebrate back-to-back championships at parade in Athens
Bulldogs fans lining up for championship parade
Bulldogs fans lining up for championship parade(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parade for the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs is underway in Athens on Saturday.

Many dedicated Georgia Bulldogs fans braved the frigid temperatures early Saturday morning to wait for the championship parade to begin in Athens.

Several families and friends lined the parade route in downtown Athens several hours before the reigning back-to-back national champion Bulldogs prepared for the parade to celebrate their record-breaking 65-7 national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

One Bulldogs fan said she is excited to be able to celebrate the championship at the parade with her family. “This is a big deal to me, it’s really exciting,” said Kristy Rahn.

Bulldogs fans gear up for championship parade in Athens
Bulldogs fans gear up for championship parade in Athens(Atlanta News First)

According to the University of Georgia Athletics, stadium gates opened at noon. Bulldogs coaches, staff, and players are lining up on Lumpkin Street where they will head to Sanford Stadium. The team will have a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and then a formal program will begin at 2 p.m.

Bulldogs fans and their dogs in championship gear
Bulldogs fans and their dogs in championship gear(Atlanta News First)
Bulldogs fan at parade holds up score sign
Bulldogs fan at parade holds up score sign(Atlanta News First)
Bulldogs fan holds flag with young fans
Bulldogs fan holds flag with young fans(Atlanta News First)
Bulldogs fans lining up for championship parade
Bulldogs fans lining up for championship parade(Atlanta News First)
Bulldogs fans lining up for championship parade
Bulldogs fans lining up for championship parade(Atlanta News First)
Caption

READ CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP STORIES

The Bulldogs went undefeated (15-0) and capped off their 2022 season with a record-breaking national championship victory on Jan. 6.

The Bulldogs became the first team to win consecutive national championships since Alabama won during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

“We watched from beginning to end. We were cheering, dancing in the yard and we just could not contain ourselves,” said Rahn.

Events details are as follows, according to georgiadogs.com:

“Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

  • Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.
  • Entry for this event will be through gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, and 5 only.
  • Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
No injuries reported after home explosion in Bryan County
Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

Latest News

Stage and chairs set up inside Sanford Stadium for championship celebration.
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena
UGA Ice Dawgs Visit Children's Hospital
UGA hockey team once again makes trip to children’s hospital in Savannah
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena