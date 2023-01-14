LIVE BLOG: Thousands of fans brave the cold for National Championship parade in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The parade for the back-to-back National Champion Georgia Bulldogs is underway in Athens on Saturday.

Fans of the @UGAAthletics are gathering for the parade and celebration inAthens. Parade starts at 12:30. Watch on ANF and ANF+. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/5XEwqeNVrW — Atlanta News First (@ATLNewsFirst) January 14, 2023

Many dedicated Georgia Bulldogs fans braved the frigid temperatures early Saturday morning to wait for the championship parade to begin in Athens.

Several families and friends lined the parade route in downtown Athens several hours before the reigning back-to-back national champion Bulldogs prepared for the parade to celebrate their record-breaking 65-7 national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

One Bulldogs fan said she is excited to be able to celebrate the championship at the parade with her family. “This is a big deal to me, it’s really exciting,” said Kristy Rahn.

According to the University of Georgia Athletics, stadium gates opened at noon. Bulldogs coaches, staff, and players are lining up on Lumpkin Street where they will head to Sanford Stadium. The team will have a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and then a formal program will begin at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs went undefeated (15-0) and capped off their 2022 season with a record-breaking national championship victory on Jan. 6.

The Bulldogs became the first team to win consecutive national championships since Alabama won during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

“We watched from beginning to end. We were cheering, dancing in the yard and we just could not contain ourselves,” said Rahn.

Events details are as follows, according to georgiadogs.com:

“Due to ongoing construction on the South side of Sanford Stadium, there will be several changes from last year’s championship celebration:

Dawg Walk will begin at the Baxter Street extension and proceed thru the Tate Student Center Plaza.

Entry for this event will be through gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, and 5 only.

Seating in the stadium will be limited to the West, East, and North stands only, in addition to reserved seating on the field.

Parking will be available on a first-come-first-served basis throughout campus with the exception of Tate Center Deck, Reed Hall, Psychology-Journalism, Railroad, East Campus Road, Legion, and Stem Deck parking lots.

