Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early.

For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.

“Dr. King was for all people, so it’s very important to get the community involved and just keep the story going,” Stacy Shaw said.

The story Saturday people lining the streets to enjoy a little unity.

All different types of groups were represented- the Richmond Hill Football team, police and fire departments, faith groups, and even a Corvette Club..

There was something for everyone to enjoy.

“MLK wasn’t just advocating for Black communities. He was advocating for all communities, so we definitely have a diverse group this morning,” Elisha Boyd said.

That diversity, apparent to those standing there.

It wasn’t lost on the crowd what it meant to be together.

“With me being a young Black child, I try not to relate to how we were separated and stuff, not think about the past, and be grateful.”

If you missed out on this year’s parade no worries.

The Richmond Hill MLK Observance Committee says they plan to have another one next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.