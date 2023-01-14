McIntosh County annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Saturday

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - McIntosh County held their annual MLK Day parade this Saturday morning. Parade Committee members say it’s the biggest one they’ve ever had.

It was a beautiful day, fit for a parade, as local church groups, city leaders and community members marched down Northway Street in the parade.

The parade is held to not only celebrate all that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did but his 94th birthday as well.

This year’s Grand Marshal is former McIntosh County Commissioner Dr. Nathaniel Grovner. Tyrone Timmons, the Chairman of Dairen’s MLK Day Parade Committee says he thinks more people wanted to be a part of the parade this year because they recognize the importance of coming together in unity.

“He was just wanting all of us to just, you know, walk hand-in-hand. Understanding that we can do so much better together than we ever could apart. So, I’m excited about that and when you put it together and you advertise, and you let people know what he stood for so let’s celebrate the goodness of who he was.”

On Monday, Timmons says they will be hosting a prayer breakfast at Todd Grant Elementary School at 9 am. He says everyone is welcome to attend.

