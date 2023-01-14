Sky Cams
UGA fans pouring into Athens ahead of championship celebration

Stage and chairs set up inside Sanford Stadium for championship celebration.
Stage and chairs set up inside Sanford Stadium for championship celebration.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA’s Sanford Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans Saturday celebrating the football team’s massive victory against Texas Christian University.

Kristy Rahn drove all the way from Jacksonville, Florida, to Athens on Friday to make sure she’d be part of the celebration.

“This is a big deal to me. I have been so excited. I’ve been a Georgia fan since I’ve been five years old,” Rahn said. “This whole outcome of being undefeated is just really exciting!”

The Dawgs routed TCU 65-7 at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles Monday, which broke the record for the most points in a national championship game and earned them their second straight national title. The Dawgs previously hadn’t won a championship since 1980.

Dan and Jennifer Watson drove down from Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday to support the team they’ve been following for decades.

“I graduated in 1997. My dad graduated in 1970. So we’ve been supporting the Dawgs in this family a long time,” Dan Watson said.

“We were at the Rose Bowl and then we went to Indianapolis last year. We’re so proud of the Dawgs,” Jennifer Watson said.

Saturday begins with a parade on south Lumpkin Street at 12:30 p.m. That’s followed by the Dawg Walk into Sanford Stadium at 1 p.m. and a formal presentation begins at 2 p.m. You will need a ticket to get through the gates.

“The whole program has made leaps and bounds with Kirby so we just want to support that. And Kirby said fans cannot be complacent, so we support you guys always,” the Watsons said.

Atlanta News First will be providing live coverage of the championship parade on Saturday. You will be able to watch it on our website, Facebook, YouTube or Apple, Roku and Amazon Fire.

