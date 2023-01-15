1 adult, 4 children displaced after early morning fire in Hinesville

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One adult and four children are without a home after a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

According to a post on their social media, Hinesville Fire responded to a structure fire at Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park just before 3 a.m.

Once on scene, it was determined the mobile home was empty and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials say The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the one adult and four children who were displaced.

No injures were reported.

The Hinesville Fire Department Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

