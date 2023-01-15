UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bull River Bridge is back open after being closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.

CCPD posted on their social media Sunday thanks to the Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. for help with 12 bags of salt that they were able to spread on the impacted areas of the bridge.

Bull River Bridge has re-opened after it was closed because of ice on the roadway. Our officers partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. to secure 12 bags of salt that we were able to spread on the impacted area. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) January 15, 2023

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

{ORGINIAL STORY} The Bull River Bridge is closed in both directions after ice on the bridge led to two accidents this morning.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the accidents were both single vehicle accidents with minor injuries, caused by the cars sliding on ice.

The bridge is currently under construction. Chatham County Police tell WTOC that some of the equipment used in the construction pulls water from the waterway onto the bridge. As a result of the freezing temperatures, there are several spots on the bridge that are icy.

Police say they’re now working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine when the bridge will be safe to travel on.

WTOC will keep you updated with the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.