UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice

The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.
The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bull River Bridge is back open after being closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.

CCPD posted on their social media Sunday thanks to the Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Blvd. for help with 12 bags of salt that they were able to spread on the impacted areas of the bridge.

{ORGINIAL STORY} The Bull River Bridge is closed in both directions after ice on the bridge led to two accidents this morning.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the accidents were both single vehicle accidents with minor injuries, caused by the cars sliding on ice.

The bridge is currently under construction. Chatham County Police tell WTOC that some of the equipment used in the construction pulls water from the waterway onto the bridge. As a result of the freezing temperatures, there are several spots on the bridge that are icy.

Police say they’re now working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to determine when the bridge will be safe to travel on.

WTOC will keep you updated with the latest information.

