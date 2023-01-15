Driver flees after vehicle rollover in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A driver fled the scene after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Burton.

According to officials, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle rolling over at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When emergency crews arrived, they found an SUV that had rolled over multiple times resting against a tree.

Firefighters searched the vehicle and found it empty.

No injures were reported.

