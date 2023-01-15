Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into this evening, temperatures should fall into the mid-30s by midnight. However, it’ll still feel a few degrees colder than that. By tomorrow morning, starting temps should be in the mid to upper-20s “feeling like” it’s in the mid-20s for most.

Don’t forget to bring inside any pets or sensitive plants tonight. Luckily, throughout tomorrow I’ll look for sunny skies that should help get temps back into the mid to upper-50s. It’ll still feel cooler though.

Throughout the next week, I’ll continue looking for warmer temps each afternoon. Monday, highs should be back in the mid to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. It should be a nice but cool day for any MLK Day plans you might have.

Before we warm back into the 70s through mid-week. During this time, I’ll look for slightly higher rain chances each afternoon but they should remain minimal through Wednesday. By Thursday, highs should be back in the mid-70s but our next cold front should move through late that evening.

During that time, we’ll be looking for some scattered showers overnight into Friday morning. Then, temperatures should continue to cool into the 60s with a few more rain chances heading into next weekend.

