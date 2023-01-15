Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 01-15-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of sunshine today thanks to High pressure with dominating most of the eastern seaboard; there’s a little snow in Rhode Island to Main. Temperatures will be about 50° at 5:47pm sunset and look up to southeast. With clear skies we should be able to see the SpaceX launch about 5:56pm.

Monday/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr day will start with subfreezing temperatures again; parade time in Savannah is 10am, and it will be 46° with afternoon highs in the low 60s and sunny.

Daybreak Tuesday 42 with sunshine, clouds increase late afternoon with a 20% chance of showers north of I-16 as a weak cold front approaches. Afternoon highs will be 71° away from the beaches.

Wednesday we start in the middle 50s with highs in the middle 70s and mix of sun and clouds.

Another cold front approaches from the west on Thursday; ahead of it expect another warm day with morning lows in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. I’ve got a 20% chance of late showers perhaps lingering into Friday morning.

Most of Friday looks dry after the front with high temperatures in the upper 60s then another chance of rain Saturday.

MARINE...Monday through Thursday: Surface high pressure centered over FL will start to elongate and translate offshore by Tuesday. Seas and winds might build enough to require a SCA for part of the area Tuesday afternoon, but this looks like a marginal event at best currently. This is mainly thanks to a relatively weak pressure gradient forecast across the area. Another marginal SCA event is possible by Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the area from the west.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.