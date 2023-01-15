Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area.

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.

A deputy attempted to stop Mims Saturday night after clocking his vehicle traveling at 62 mph in a 35-mph zone, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Angela Viens said. Mims did not stop and after a brief chase, the vehicle ended up in a rollover crash and struck a tree.

Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday night. (Burton Fire District)

Viens said Mims ran from the crash scene and a deputy chased after him, eventually arresting him.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road where the SUV Mims was driving crashed but found the vehicle empty, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Burton firefighters responded Saturday night to this vehicle rollover crash but say there was no sign of the driver at the scene. (Burton Fire District)

The Burton Fire District has already responded to 10 motor vehicle collisions in 2023 and 60% of those collisions involved injury, he said. That includes the first emergency of 2023 in which a pedestrian died after being struck on Broad River Boulevard.

In 2022, the Burton Fire District responded to 200 vehicle collisions and 55% of those collisions resulted in injuries, eight involved trapped occupants being rescued, and approximately 12 involved vehicles rolling over, Byrne said.

Mims was being held in the Beaufort County jail pending a bond hearing, Viens said.

