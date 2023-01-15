Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary

Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the...
Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend.(Flynn Snyder)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend.

On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.

Tybee Island’s Post Theater was home for the celebration which a reflection on the island’s own civil rights advances and an acknowledgment of the work organizers say still has to be done.

“We have come full circle to know that we are one people. We’ve come a long way,” said Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder Julia Pearce.

Past celebrations have seen a parade march down Butler Ave.

This year, organizers opted for a “parade in place” at the theater without floats or bands, but still giving those the option to gather.

“January is a real cold time to have a parade. Really, it is, it’s cold. It was a gathering, so that’s what we did for the parade,” said Pearce.

Pearce says a common space for musical performances and guest speakers allowed those in the theater to focus on the program’s goal.

“What’s important about Dr. King is that one person can make a difference. He had people working with him, just like we have people working with us. So when people come together for a passion, you can change the world. That’s what we want people to remember,” said Pearce.

Former city officials were honored for their work in bringing MLK Jr. Day commemorations to Tybee, which are grand marshalled this year by former Chatham County judge LeRoy Burke III.

“We have endured a lot of negative things in the past few years and this type of event lets us know that there is hope for us as humans and us as humanity,” said Burke.

Organizers hope that a shared spaces for dialogue and performances will highlight Dr. King’s ultimate message.

“...that all men are created equal, men and women are created equal and we come together to make that so. That’s our job: To make it better, to love everyone, to take away walls of division and just to be one people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
Savannah city council denies applicant’s alcohol license for second time in heated debate
No injuries reported after home explosion in Bryan County
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
McIntosh County annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade held Saturday
THE News at 11
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
THE News at 6
Walthourville swears in new chief of police