Tybee Island MLK Jr. celebration marks 10th anniversary

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, several parts of the Coastal Empire are honoring the civil rights icon this weekend.

On Tybee Island, the city hosted its own commemoration that marked its 10th anniversary Saturday and even though the event looked different than years past, organizers say their goal remains the same.

Tybee Island’s Post Theater was home for the celebration which a reflection on the island’s own civil rights advances and an acknowledgment of the work organizers say still has to be done.

“We have come full circle to know that we are one people. We’ve come a long way,” said Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization co-founder Julia Pearce.

Past celebrations have seen a parade march down Butler Ave.

This year, organizers opted for a “parade in place” at the theater without floats or bands, but still giving those the option to gather.

“January is a real cold time to have a parade. Really, it is, it’s cold. It was a gathering, so that’s what we did for the parade,” said Pearce.

Pearce says a common space for musical performances and guest speakers allowed those in the theater to focus on the program’s goal.

“What’s important about Dr. King is that one person can make a difference. He had people working with him, just like we have people working with us. So when people come together for a passion, you can change the world. That’s what we want people to remember,” said Pearce.

Former city officials were honored for their work in bringing MLK Jr. Day commemorations to Tybee, which are grand marshalled this year by former Chatham County judge LeRoy Burke III.

“We have endured a lot of negative things in the past few years and this type of event lets us know that there is hope for us as humans and us as humanity,” said Burke.

Organizers hope that a shared spaces for dialogue and performances will highlight Dr. King’s ultimate message.

“...that all men are created equal, men and women are created equal and we come together to make that so. That’s our job: To make it better, to love everyone, to take away walls of division and just to be one people.”

