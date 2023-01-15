UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Just hours after celebrating a back-to-back championship win, UGA Lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash.

“With it being the parade yesterday, everyone is on a high. It just shows you how precious life can be and it can just change in a second,” said Antonio Raimondo, a UGA student.

Authorities say the 20-year-old was riding in a 2021 Ford Expedition with 24-year-old football staffer Chandler LeCroy, the driver, who was also killed. Two others were injured.

Athens-Clarke County police said they were driving along Barnett Shoals Road, and lost control of their SUV, which veered off the road and hit several trees and two power poles at about 2:45 Sunday morning.

The loss is being felt by students and fans in Athens and beyond. Sam Kramer and his grandson just met Willock a day before at a restaurant in Athens.

“Once he saw Camden, Camden saw that ring, Camden has a replica ring at home and they compared notes on that. Devin took the ring off and gave it to him,” said Kramer.

Never in a million years did they think that would be the first and last time they spoke to him.

“Our interaction with Devin, as short as it was impactful,” said Kramer.

“Your family is here now but you never know what could come tomorrow and it takes something like this to bring us all back to what counts,” he said.

The UGA Athletic Association sent a statement:

“We are all heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate, and was a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

