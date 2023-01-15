Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) takes food from fans during the second half of the...
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) takes food from fans during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Just hours after celebrating a back-to-back championship win, UGA Lineman Devin Willock was killed in a car crash.

“With it being the parade yesterday, everyone is on a high. It just shows you how precious life can be and it can just change in a second,” said Antonio Raimondo, a UGA student.

Authorities say the 20-year-old was riding in a 2021 Ford Expedition with 24-year-old football staffer Chandler LeCroy, the driver, who was also killed. Two others were injured.

Athens-Clarke County police said they were driving along Barnett Shoals Road, and lost control of their SUV, which veered off the road and hit several trees and two power poles at about 2:45 Sunday morning.

The loss is being felt by students and fans in Athens and beyond. Sam Kramer and his grandson just met Willock a day before at a restaurant in Athens.

“Once he saw Camden, Camden saw that ring, Camden has a replica ring at home and they compared notes on that. Devin took the ring off and gave it to him,” said Kramer.

Never in a million years did they think that would be the first and last time they spoke to him.

“Our interaction with Devin, as short as it was impactful,” said Kramer.

“Your family is here now but you never know what could come tomorrow and it takes something like this to bring us all back to what counts,” he said.

The UGA Athletic Association sent a statement:

“We are all heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate, and was a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A man named Michael Myers is wanted in Georgia, according to authorities.
Michael Myers wanted by Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office on Friday the 13th
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Latest News

Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
First Bryan Baptist Church
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
First Bryan Baptist Church celebrating 235th anniversary
The Bull River Bridge was closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge.
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice